PDP Bars Reporters From Covering Screening Of Guber Aspirants In Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party, South-East zone, Thursday, barred journalists from covering the ongoing screening of governorship aspirants of the zone.

The zonal headquarters of the party located at Independence Layout, Enugu, is the venue for the screening of aspirants from Ebonyi, Abia, and Enugu states.

A source told our reporter that the order was issued by the zonal chairman of the party, Chief Alli Odefa.

“No reason was given, but the order stands,” the source said.

An insider told THE WHISTLER that the ban was to shield the screening fee of N5m imposed on each candidate that underwent the screening.

Although no aspirant had confirmed the collection of the N5m as a precondition for the screening, our correspondent observed movements of cash into the venue of the exercise.