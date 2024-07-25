PDP Begins Ward-To-Ward Campaign Ahead Of Edo Guber

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced a ward-to-ward campaign to galvanize grassroots support ahead of the September 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Thursday by Rev. Olu Martins, Deputy Director-General of Media and Publicity for the Asue/Ogie Campaign Management Council.

Martins said the campaign aims to deliver the message of prosperity and inclusivity to every corner of the state, and ensure no one is left out in their vision for a prosperous Edo State.

“The ward tours will afford us the opportunity of meeting our party faithful at the grassroots level so that they can better be acquainted with the programmes and vision of our candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie.

“The tours will also serve as a platform for our candidate and the party to vigorously take the message of prosperity to the grassroots so that no one is left out in our pursuit of a prosperous Edo State,” he said.

He further said that the campaign entourage includes top party executives, led by Tony Aziegbemi, and the PDP candidate himself.

Martins added, “Also, consciously and gallantly visible is the campaign council, ably led by its Director General, Matthew Iduoriyekewhen.

“No doubt, the PDP is the most prepared party for the September 21st election, not only because we are a very organised party, but also because our candidate is forward-looking, focused, and hardworking.”

He called on party members to turn out in large numbers to welcome the campaign team and mobilize support within their communities.