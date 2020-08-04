PDP Candidate, Jegede, Seeks Mimiko’s Support In Ondo Poll

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has visited former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, at his residence in Ondo city.

Our correspondent gathered that the PDP flag bearer visited Mimiko, his former boss, to seek his support ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

A source told journalists on Tuesday that “Jegede met with Mimiko at his Ondo country home, where issues relating to the forthcoming governorship election in the state were discussed.

“He visited his former boss with two of his loyalists who are also close to Mimiko. He is seeking Mimiko’s support but it is not clear if Mimiko will leave the ZLP and campaign for him.”

Jegede was appointed as the Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice by Mimiko and he retained the portfolio for eight years.

Mimiko was also instrumental to Jegede’s emergence as the PDP candidate in 2016 but he eventually lost to the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mimiko is a leader of the Zenith Labour Party and the party has reportedly granted approval to the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, to fly the flag of the party in the coming governorship poll.

There were rumours that the relationship between Mimiko and Jegede became frosty after the 2017 poll and his visit to the former governor is seen as a way of reconciling and seeking the. Support of his former boss.