The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lampooned President Muhmmadu Buhari over what it described as the ‘‘escalated insecurity’’ in parts of the country due to alleged failure of the current government.

The PDP said the rising spate of killings and kidnapping, among other vices in the country, are being witnessed because the Buhari administration has allegedly failed to provide adequate security.

Speaking in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party claimed that the current administration has not shown enough commitment towards ending the security challenges.

The PDP said it is, ‘‘heavily grieved by the pain, anguish and horror Nigerians have been subjected in the hands of marauders following the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to provide adequate security in the country, despite the huge resources at its disposal.

The party challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to ‘‘give account of the whereabouts of the political mercenaries it imported into the country from neighbouring countries, particularly from Chad and Niger Republic during the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

‘‘This demand is predicated on fears in the public space of the possible involvement of the imported political thugs, who assisted the APC to unleash violence on Nigerians during the elections, in the heightened acts of banditry in our nation.’’

According to the party, ‘‘the Federal Government has failed to exert enough commitment in protecting the lives of Nigerians and curb the bloodlettings and kidnapping of compatriots in Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Kogi, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Bauchi and other states.

‘‘We have been proved right that President Buhari and the APC do not believe in their campaign promises,’’ it said, adding that, ‘‘The PDP notes that by every indication, the President Buhari-led Federal Government has no solution to the security challenges of our nation, which has festered under its incompetent watch.’’

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued by its national spokesperson in Abuja today, the PDP hailed the Supreme Court for dismissing a suit filed before it by Senator Magnus Abe asking the court to make a declaration on which of the direct or indirect primary election conducted by two factions the APC in Rivers State was legal.

The suit was thrown out by the Supreme Court for lacking merit.

Reacting, the PDP said: ‘‘The decision of the Supreme Court in striking out APC’s mischievous attempts to reopen the issue of its already nullified primaries in Rivers state has reinforced the confidence Nigerians repose in it to protect our hard-earned democracy.

‘‘This defeated attempt at abuse of court process has further exposed the APC as a purveyor of false claims and a party that has no respect for democratic process, the rule of law and the will of the people.

‘‘The APC has been deploying all manners of shenanigans to subvert the will of the people of Rivers state for which they are willing to cause a constitutional crisis in Rivers state, not minding the consequences.

‘‘The PDP counsels the APC and its leaders to accept the will of the people of Rivers state and end their desperation to take over control of the state.

‘‘The APC leaders should also stop their boasting as if they own the Supreme Court, as well as their threats to judges, that anybody who fails to do their bidding will be given what they now call the “Onnoghen” treatment.’’