PDP Chair Manhandled By Suspected APC Thugs In Bayelsa

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party was manhandled by alleged APC thugs at Twon Brass jetty in Brass local government area of Bayelsa State over meddling with election materials.

The incident happened when officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were offloading the election materials, it was gathered.

The incident was in the aftermath of misunderstanding between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts over where the election materials should be kept.

THE WHISTLER reports that the off-season guber election holds tomorrow in Bayelsa State.

Brass Local Government Area PDP chairman, one Bara Daniel, was wounded in the ensuing skirmishes. A source said he was wounded by supporters of the APC, led by the former council chairman, Victor Isaiah.

Isaiah however, debunked any involvement in the assault. According to him, it was his intervention that saved the situation from getting out of hand.

He said, “I was there actually to monitor the process of the materials offloading, but the PDP chairman kept making derogatory statements which unsettled some people but I was able to calm the situation.”

The chairman of Brass Local Government Area, Hon Alabo Hanson Karika, condemned the attack. He called on security agents to prevent further violence.

Normalcy has been restored in the area, a source said.