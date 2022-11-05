PDP Chairmen, Others Defect To Accord In Oyo

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Peoples Democratic Party ward chairmen in Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State and hundreds of their supporters have dumped the party for the Accord.

A statement by Shina Peller , member, House of Representatives for Kajola, Iwajowa/ Itesiwaju Federal Constituency on Saturday, said the defection happened in Saki on Friday.

The statement was issued Peller’s media aide, Mr Kola Popoola.

The ward chairmen led by their leader, Abdulsalam Arikewusope publicly announced their defection from PDP to Accord.and hinged their action on the opportunity given to the Oke Ogun area by the Accord and the qualities of a member of the National Assembly from the area, Shina Peller.

Peller, who also defected to Accord from the All Progressives Congress is the party’s candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District in 2023 polls.

Speaking on behalf of others, Arikewusope, who was also the PDP chairman of all the eleven ward chairmen in the local government, explained that their decision was informed by the yearning, aspiration and interest of the majority in Oke-Ogun.part of the state.

According to him, they have all unanimously identified with Peller’s liberation mission and Accord as the only formidable political party to reckon with not only in the Oyo North Senatorial District but the entire state.

Arikewusope added that they see Honourable Peller as a young, vibrant, fearless and grassroots-oriented politician who is an advocate of bottom-to-top approach to governance.

He stated further that they are confident that Honourable Peller will intensify efforts in bridging the gap between the government and the grassroots people if elected as their senator come 2023.

Welcoming the new members into the party, Accord Oyo State Party Chairman, Felix Ojo, appreciated them for believing in Accord as a party through which liberation mission could be actualized.

He added that Accord is a party which embraces internal democracy and that all members are always given sense of belonging irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

Peller hailed Arikewusope and others for their bold decision, describing it as a very courageous move driven by the desire for the development of Oke-Ogun region.

He said the new members had made the right decision while expressing confidence that Accord would be victorious in the forthcoming 2023 general election particularly in Oyo North and the state.