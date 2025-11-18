PDP Clash: Call Wike To Order Now, Adeyanju Urges Tinubu

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Lawyer and rights activist Deji Adeyanju has called on President Bola Tinubu to publicly distance himself from Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike following violent clashes at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters on Tuesday.

According to Adeyanju, the PDP has effectively lost its relevance, with most of its governors defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Yet, he said, the party should still be allowed to function as a legitimate opposition in Nigeria’s democracy.

“The PDP is dead and has lost relevance completely, with most governors having moved to the APC. Even as a dead party, it should still be allowed to function as an opposition party,” Adeyanju said.

He further criticized Minister Wike’s role in the recent disturbances, suggesting that the minister’s actions were irresponsible.

“Following today’s violence at the PDP headquarters, it is important that President Tinubu publicly distances himself from Wike, who seems more intent on being a palace jester than acting responsibly,” Adeyanju added.

THE WHISTLER reports the PDP Secretariat became chaotic as security operatives attempted to disperse party members as claimants to the National chairmanship position stormed the Secretariat for meetings.

Adeyanju added that, “The authorities must ensure that all parties, regardless of their political strength, are allowed to operate freely. Any attempt to intimidate or disrupt opposition parties undermines democracy,” he said.

The activist urged President Tinubu to take decisive action to restore order and maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.