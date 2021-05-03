PDP Condemns Buhari’s ‘Do Nothing, Say Nothing’ Attitude To Governance

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condemned what it described as the President Muhammadu Buhari’s aloofness in the face of multiple security challenges facing the country.

In a statement, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, said it is “a great disservice to the Nigerian people for the President to abandon his duties to media handlers.

The statement states “enough of trivializing governance and trifling with the lives, livelihoods and wellbeing of the Nigerian people.”

According to Secondus, it is “ serious political malpractice, for Mr. President to stand aloof, say nothing, do nothing and simply wish that the problems will somehow go away. It is a great disservice to the Nigerian people for Mr. President to abandon his presidential duties to two media handlers who resort to issuing meaningless and annoying PRESS STATEMENTS in the name of an amorphous and questionable organization called “THE PRESIDENCY.”

Specifically, the party asked Buhari to deploy technology in the fight against terror, banditry, and other crimes, pointing out that the apparent failure of intelligence to track attacks by bandits and follow up on them is a clear failure of the intelligence community.

Addressing newsmen at a world press conference on the state of the nation, Secondus said that efforts should be made towards partnership with foreign governments and miscellaneous entities for the war efforts, adding that the situation in the country is not normal and exceptional steps should be taken to restore it to normalcy.

Calling for the establishment of a state police, the chairman also called on all citizens to support the quest for state police as is the tradition in other federations.

“Mindful of the current plethora of vigilante in various parts of the country, which have not been enabled to carry out all the elements of effective policing, we call on the governors of the 36 states, the leadership and members of the National Assembly, the Speakers of the State Assemblies, relevant agencies of government, to occasion a summit for a one-stop shop regarding the creation, structure, and management of state police.

“In spite of the concerns over state police, it is doubtful that 36 state police services can be easily overwhelmed, as is the case now with the unitary police.

Besides, any challenges can be addressed through legislative framework to make abuse extremely difficult, if not impossible,” he said.

Demanding that all culprits connected to insecurity should be brought to book, the PDP National Chairman said, “all culprits, who have levied war on Nigeria, should be brought to book. It is unfathomable that several mass kidnappings have been successfully staged with the culprits not being held to account. It is a shameful irony that a few bandit leaders that have been taken out were killed by rival gangs and not our security agencies.

“If Sheik Gumi could detect and engage the bandits, we do not understand why our security agencies cannot track, arrest, and prosecute them.”

The party also called for the creation of National Boarders Protection Force to secure the borders, adding, “this will include an integrated border protection system that will draw personnel and equipment from existing armed service and Immigration

“We cannot continue to watch while terrorist and bandits continue to levy war on our nation, through our porous borders. This border force should be equipped with reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, prevention, and enforcement. It should therefore have air, sea, and land capability.

“There must be a synergy and cooperation among the armed services, strategically and operationally. There is no reason a theatre Commander should not have within his control the deployment of the Air Force, the Army, and the Navy in his operational area.

“The administration of President Buhari should completely shed weight on arrogance, lack of respect for Nigerians and its pretenses of being an island of integrity.

“He should begin to engage the citizens directly. He should address the nation on the various issues escalating tension in the land and pushing the nation farther to the tips of precipice.”

On the economy, the party said that “It is curious that the only economic management tool known by this government is just mind-boggling borrowing. This includes borrowing for recurrent expenditure as well as for consumption.

“The incompetence and absence of a clear policy for the economy is fast leading us into the woods of insolvency, which was recently confirmed by NNPC’s confession that it would not be able to make remittances to FAAC for the month of April as well as the confusing response of government regarding the appropriate use of Ways and Means (printing money) to address our mounting economic challenges.”

The party noted that the apparent nepotism in the appointment of the top echelon of the security forces, and the commanding heights of the institutions of government further fuel agitations across the country, adding, “in fact, winning elections has been reduced by the APC to more of sharing the spoils of war than running a government to the benefit of all citizens.”

Secondus further pointed out that the tension and current separatist agitations threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria owe their origins to the perfunctory management of diversity by the APC-led federal government, as every action of this administration goes to confirm the fears of the victims and legitimizes the agitations of the separatist groups.

“Worse still, instead of engaging Nigerians, this administration resorts to harassment and intimidation of voices of dissent. They clamp down on democratic expressions against exclusion as well as political opposition, weaponising critical institutions like the armed forces, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and even regulatory agencies like the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), etc. Even an appearance on a national television or radio could warrant a clampdown by the NBC or invitation by the EFCC or ICPC.

“We fear that this, if not checked, could soon graduate to assassination of political opponents and voices of dissent,” the party said.

The party noted that all entreaties on the federal government to accommodate the South East in the headship of the nation’s armed forces and security agencies have fallen on deaf ears to the chagrin of nation-building.

Calling for the devolution of more powers to the states and local governments, the party lamented that it is worrisome that the report of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which finished its work since February 2021 is yet to be laid in the two chambers of the National Assembly.