PDP Condemns Candidate Withdrawals In FCT As ‘Shameful, Anti-Democratic’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the reported withdrawal of some of its chairmanship candidates from the forthcoming Abuja Area Council elections, describing the development as “shameful” and carried out without the consent of the party.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comr. Ini Ememobong, the party’s National Working Committee said it received “with utter dismay” news of the withdrawal or stepping down of some candidates contesting the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) local council polls.

“This action is anti-democratic in every sense and is hereby totally condemned by the Party. Democracy thrives on healthy electoral contests, not forced or induced melodramatic consensus, as currently witnessed in the build-up to the FCT local council elections,” the statement read.

Recall that on Thursday, THE WHISTLER reported that barely 24 hours after the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Joshua Ishaku Musa, another PDP candidate followed suit in the FCT ahead of Saturday’s area council elections.

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) PDP candidate, Hon. Zadna Dantani, also stepped down for the APC candidate, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, citing the intervention of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Dantani, who said he had submitted a formal letter of withdrawal to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), made the declaration in a video.

However the PDP on Friday alleged that the development reflected what it described as “voodoo democracy” promoted by certain individuals it accused of attempting to undermine the party’s internal processes.

“As sad as this development is, it is a pointer to the type of voodoo democracy promoted by those parading as leaders of the PDP, whose only interest is to ‘hold’ the party for the President,” the party stated.

They warned that such actions, if left unchecked, could set a dangerous precedent ahead of future national elections.

“This is exactly what they intended to do to Nigerians, when close to the Presidential elections, they can compel, induce or cajole all the other candidates to step down or withdraw for the President to have a smooth sail back to Aso Rock Villa, despite the abysmal performance of his administration.

“It was for ignoble, reckless and shameless acts like these that we excommunicated them from our party, in order to rebuild a strong opposition party, prepared for a struggle to return to power by 2027,” the statement said.

The PDP further called on voters in the FCT to remain vigilant during the elections and to safeguard the integrity of the process.

“Voters should go to the polls prepared to protect their votes and ensure that Presiding Officers transmit Form EC8A immediately after announcing the result at the polling unit,” the party urged.

The Abuja Area Council elections are expected to take place amid heightened political tension within opposition ranks, with the PDP insisting it remains committed to a transparent and competitive democratic process.