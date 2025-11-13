PDP Convention: Court Fails To Deliver Judgment In Lamido’s Case

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday failed to deliver its judgment earlier scheduled for November 13 in the suit filed by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lamido is seeking, among other reliefs, an order restraining the PDP from proceeding with its planned national convention slated for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Justice Peter Lifu had, on November 11, after taking final arguments from counsel to the parties, adjourned the matter for judgment on Thursday.

However, when parties arrived in court, an official announced that the judgment was not ready and that parties would be notified when it is delivered.

The development means that the interim orders earlier granted by Justice Lifu stopping the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting or monitoring the convention remain in force pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The judge had, in his November 11 ruling, restrained the PDP from going ahead with the convention and barred INEC from supervising or recognising any outcome that might arise from it.

Advertisement

Justice Lifu said the order was necessary to preserve the subject matter of the suit, noting that Lamido had shown sufficient evidence that the party’s timetable for the convention was not duly published as required by law.

He added that the former governor, who is seeking to contest for the position of national chairman of the PDP, might suffer irreparable damage if the convention were allowed to proceed.