PDP Convention: Drama As BoT Rejects Own Panel’s Report

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the report of a six-member committee set up by the Board itself.

The committee, set up by the Board on 5th November 2025, was mandated to reconcile factions in the party and make recommendations on the way forward.

But the six-member panel came up with a report recommending the suspension of the PDP national convention and the setting up of a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party in the interim.

The panel’s report was submitted to the leadership of the various organs of the PDP and other stakeholders on Thursday, 13th November.

The report, extracts of which were made available to THE WHISTLER at the weekend, stated in part, “Considering the multiple court orders, INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) is unlikely to monitor the convention.

“An all-inclusive caretaker committee is recommended because a failed convention will incapacitate the party.

Advertisement

“All NWC (National Working Committee) members should return to the status quo immediately. Suspensions should be lifted and all parties brought together for genuine reconciliation.

“BoT must be restored to its proper place, the party must be supreme, and internal discipline must be upheld.”

The panel, chaired by Ambassador Hassan Adamu, had Chief Mike Oghiadomhe as its secretary.

Other members of the panel are

Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, Senator Zeinab Kure, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Dr. Mohammed Gusau.

The six panel members were picked from each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Advertisement

But the BoT, in a statement signed by its chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and released at 2:37am on Saturday, 14th November 2025, distanced the Board from the Panel’s report.

The statement said, “The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hereby categorically dissociates and distances itself from the purported Report of the BoT Reconciliation Committee being circulated in some section of the media.

“The BoT states in clear terms that the content of the said Report is not and does not represent the official position of the Board.

“Having not been considered or adopted by the BoT, it cannot in any form or guise whatsoever be regarded as the position of the BoT.

“The BoT is unwavering in its endorsement of the conduct of the elective National Convention as scheduled on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital for the purpose of electing new set of leaders to pilot the affairs of the Party in the next four years.

“This position is guided by the Judgment of the Supreme Court, which reaffirmed the supremacy of a political party in the conduct of its internal affairs.

Advertisement

“In that regard, the BoT rejects any suggestion for a Caretaker Committee for the Party. Such idea cannot be contemplated as the Board and, of course the PDP, have irreversibly decided for an elective National Convention which is within the scope of the internal affairs of the party to which the courts have no jurisdiction.

“The BoT therefore urges Party members to remain committed and focused on the success of the Elective National Convention.”