PDP Convention: Tight Security As Accreditation Of Delegates Begins

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark & Justina Simon
PDP Convention in Abuja

Barring last minutes change, the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will go ahead as accreditation of delegates has begun without hitches.

There were reports that the party may shift its National Convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

THE WHISTLER however observed that by 12 noon, delegates began to arrive prompting increased security around the venue of the event.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

PHOTOS: Accredited PDP Delegates Walk Into Abuja Velodrome For Voting

All access gates to the Moshood Abiola Stadium were heavily manned by the combined team of the Nigerian Police, the SSS, Civil Defence and road safety with security officials of the party on hand to control the surging crowd.

At the velodrome of the stadium, cleared delegates are trooping despite absence of officials who are to conduct the exercise.

Our correspondents gathered that the meeting of the National Working Committee of the party has not ended as at the time of filing this report.

Some delegates who spoke to this paper commended the orderly and adequate security measures put in place.

You might also like

PHOTOS: Accredited PDP Delegates Walk Into Abuja Velodrome For Voting

Mixed Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s Defection To Labour Party

PDP Convention: Accreditation Of Delegates Yet To Commence Four Hours After Take-Off…

Plot To Use ‘Regional And Religious Sentiments’ Against Wike By Northern…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.