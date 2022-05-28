PDP Convention: Tight Security As Accreditation Of Delegates Begins

Barring last minutes change, the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will go ahead as accreditation of delegates has begun without hitches.

There were reports that the party may shift its National Convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

THE WHISTLER however observed that by 12 noon, delegates began to arrive prompting increased security around the venue of the event.

All access gates to the Moshood Abiola Stadium were heavily manned by the combined team of the Nigerian Police, the SSS, Civil Defence and road safety with security officials of the party on hand to control the surging crowd.

At the velodrome of the stadium, cleared delegates are trooping despite absence of officials who are to conduct the exercise.

Our correspondents gathered that the meeting of the National Working Committee of the party has not ended as at the time of filing this report.

Some delegates who spoke to this paper commended the orderly and adequate security measures put in place.