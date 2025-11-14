PDP Convention: Wike, Makinde Camps In ‘Fight To The Finish’

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Convention Sacrosanct — Fintiri

…It’s Illegal — Wike

The two opposing factions in the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are making a final push to make or mar the party’s elective convention, scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday.

Leading the push in opposite directions, are the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

While the Makinde camp is fighting to ensure that the convention holds as scheduled, the Wike faction is plotting to truncate the exercise.

The factions have, lately, engaged in a flurry of activities, including a series of legal contrivances, aimed at advancing their conflicting agenda for the convention.

Advertisement

The ensuing legal rigmarole had seen the Wike camp obtaining two separate orders of the Federal High Court, Abuja, restraining the Makide camp from holding the convention.

In a counter move, the Oyo governor’s camp got an ex parte order of a high court in Ibadan, allowing the convention to proceed as scheduled.

Tensions peaked on both sides on Thursday night, less 48 hours to the commencement of the convention as each camp moved to finalise strategies.

Members of the Minister’s camp, earlier on Thursday evening, had a meeting where they stuck to their guns, insisting that the convention must not hold.

Wike, who addressed the gathering, condemned the decision of the Makinde camp to hold the convention, against the judgment of the courts.

Advertisement

The Minister declared that his camp would not participate in the exercise, which he said, was an affront to the rule of law.

“Anything you do outside the process of law, we would not be a party to it. Everybody can gather in any room. Everybody can gather in any civic centre.

“Everybody can gather in any stadium or what so called. It’s their business. We cannot stop people gathering in civic centres.

“We cannot stop people gathering in their palaces. Nothing can stop anybody from anywhere. This is a party built on the rule of law.

“This is a party that believes in the rule of law and due process. A judgement of the federal high court has been given. Reaffirmed by the ruling of another federal high court,” the minister said.

But in what sounded liike a feeble reconciliatory note, Wike said he was willing “to do anything that would keep the party going.”

Advertisement

Continuing, he said, “Therefore, I am open to any discussion that would bring lasting peace to this party. But peace should be based on equity, peace and justice.

“Nobody wants this house to be destroyed. Nobody. As members of this party, we have to make sure we work for the party to achieve the fundamental objectives of the founding fathers. Nobody can intimidate us, it doesn’t matter how high you are.”

Among prominent PDP chieftains in the Wike camp are the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro; Reps Minority Leader, Kinsley Chinda; and the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

Others include the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature among others.

The camp has Abdulrahman Mohammed as its factional national chairman and Mao Ohuabunwa as factional Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman.

But the Makinde camp, rising from a marathon meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, in the Asokoro district, Abuja, declared that the convention is sacrosanct.

Addressing journalists after the meeting that ended at 11: 02pm, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said far reaching decisions were taken regarding the conversation.

“We are going to Ibadan. The convention is sacrosanct,” Fintiri said curtly. The Adamawa State Governor is the chairman of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee.

Prominent among the attendees were Governors Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Makinde and Fintiri.

Also in attendance were BoT chairman, Adolphus Wabara; PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum; Dr Bukola Saraki; Abba Moro; and Chief Ben Obi.

Others were Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan; PDP consensus National Chairman candidate, Tanimu Turaki; and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu.

Senators Seriake Dickson and Abdul Ningi also attended, alongside other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).