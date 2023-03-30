PDP Crisis: After Ayu’s Removal, NWC Lifts Anyim, Fayose, Others’ Suspension

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension on five party chieftains, in a bid to restore peace and unity within the party.

The chieftains were suspended from the party last week for allegedly flouting the party’s constitution and engaging in anti-party activities.

The suspended party chieftains were former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, and former Ekiti State Governor, amongst others.

The National Working Committee of the PDP had also referred Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to its disciplinary committee on suspicion of allegedly working against the party during the recent presidential, national assembly, governorship and state assembly elections.

But reversing itself on Thursday, the PDP NWC said for the sake of the party’s unity and progress, the suspension should be lifted and the chieftains should be given another chance to contribute to the party’s growth.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting today, Thursday, March 30, 2023 extensively discussed recent developments in the Party.

“The NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.

“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“The NWC in the same vein reverses the suspension of the following underlisted members of our great Party:

” 1. H.E Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State), 2. Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State), 3. Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State), 4. Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State), 5. Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

“This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” read a statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba.

He added, “The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.

“The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”

The lifting of the suspension came amid the internal wrangling that saw the court-ordered suspension of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on allegations of anti-party activities.

THE WHISTLER reported that Anyim, in an earlier reaction to his suspension, slammed the PDP NWC and declared his suspension “null and void”.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation also admitted working against the party’s candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State, basing his decision on an “existing charter of equity” which prescribes rotation of the governorship position among three political zones in the state.

Anyim recalled complaining to the PDP leadership that it was unfair for the party to pick a governorship candidate from a zone where the incumbent Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, hails from after occupying the office for eight years.