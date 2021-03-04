PDP Crisis: I Can’t Sit Down With Makinde Again, Says Fayose

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has ruled out the possibility of sitting down with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to resolve the crisis between the two of them.

There has been a lingering crisis between the two leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party over leadership positions of the party in the South-West.

While Makinde is supporting Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja as the chairmanship candidate in the coming zonal congress, Fayose is backing Dr Eddy Olafeso and his former team members to return to his former position before contesting the PDP governorship primary election in Ondo State in 2020.

Former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and other party leaders have made attempts to reconcile Makinde and Fayose but the feud has continue to linger.

While speaking in an interview with The Nation,. Fayose said Makinde had been hijacked by some persons he called spiritualists.

Fayose said, “I cannot sit down together with him ( Makinde) again. It is not possible. Makinde has been simply taken over by spiritualists. The likes of Halleluyah have taken him away. He is no more the Makinde that we used to know, the Makinde that we worked for.

” Makinde cannot operate without Senator Halleluyah. Any leader who cannot be independent in decision making will remain a weakling. You must be able to take decisions and take responsibility. You don’t say you are governor and you start doing other things. What does that mean?

“The late Chief Bola Ige was a lawyer. His wife was a judge. Bola Ige would stand before his wife and say my lord. Was it true that she was Bola Ige’s lord? That office deserves honour. But when your wife gets home, you say please, go to the kitchen and cook; go and do your duties as a woman. The woman too would not come and wear the toga of my Lord. She will end up in fool’s paradise. Those behind Makinde make him to feel that the governor of Oyo State is bigger than the whole Western Region. Makinde will be criticising the National Working Committee. As who? It is not possible.”

Asked what should be done to prevent stakeholders from holding parallel congresses in the South-West, Fayose said two congresses could be held but where the party leaders are would determine the authentic one.

“You can do parallel congreses. It is where the party is that matters. You can do two parallel congresses. One will be right; one will be wrong. I will prove the one that is right as right. I will prove the one that is wrong as wrong. That is it,’ he added.