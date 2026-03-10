PDP Crisis: Makinde Camp At Crossroads As Wike Faction Plans Convention

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, appears to be at a crossroads over the Court of Appeal judgement that terminated the leadership of the faction.

On the other hand, the opposing faction, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was upbeat as it announced its decision to conduct a national convention in the coming days.

At two separate meetings at different locations in Abuja on Tuesday, the factions took opposition positions on the Appeal Court judgement.

While the Wike faction celebrated the court’s verdict, the atmosphere was sober in the Makinde camp as the latter contemplated its next moves.

The Wike faction, at its meeting, convened by its National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, declared its decision to conduct its national convention by the end of the month.

Mohammed stated that preparations are in top gear to hold the national convention at the Abuja national stadium.

According to him, the judgment of the appeal court that voided the Ibadan convention of the Makinde faction, had conferred legitimacy on the Wike faction.

Mohammed further disclosed that the leadership of the faction was in the process of conducting an inspection of the Abuja national stadium venue of the planned convention.

While insisting that the faction would go ahead with its scheduled programmes, Mohammad called on the Makinde faction to close ranks and key into a programme of activities outlined by the Wike faction.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the faction’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, declared that the leadership of the faction would move into the PDP national secretariat anytime soon.

On the other hand, the Makinde faction, which had its meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, appeared to be at a crossroads.

Speaking during the opening session of the meeting, Governor Makinde lamented what has befallen the PDP and democracy in Nigeria.

Commenting on the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Makinde bemoaned the challenges confronting the PDP and other opposition parties in the country.

Makinde said, “It’s a challenging period for us. It’s a challenging period for democracy in Nigeria. I have been talking with people who were involved in political evolution of Nigeria.

“None of them has ever witnessed what is unfolding in the polity today. But I can say that when the story of democracy is told, they would find us on the side of the people.”

Declaring that the challenging period will pass away, the governor urged political actors to be mindful of their place in history.

“Whatever role we choose to play, we must be conscious of what history will record against us. The Holy Book says weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes with the morning,” Making said.

Mr Kabiru Turaki, whose leadership was sacked by the appeal court, convened the meeting.

Those in attendance was the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed who is chairman of the now two-member PDP Governors Forum.

Also at the meeting were the BoT chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi; his Niger State counterpart, Babangida Aliyu; and a former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George.

The immediate past PDP national chairman, Umar Damagum; his former deputy, Taifeek Arapaja; a former Women Affairs Minister, Mrs Josephine Anenih were among many other chieftains at the meeting.

The faction was still meeting to decide its next move when this report was being filed.