PDP Crisis: Police Shoot Teargas As Makinde, Bala, Turaki, Others Storm Secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat has erupted in pandemonium as Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) arrived at the secretarial.

The governors came in company with their factional national chairman, Kabiru Turaki and a former governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau.

They governors and their group, who arrived the secretariat at 10:45, were initially prevented access to the secretariat by armed policemen manning the main gate.

The policemen had to yield ground a few minutes after, apparently aware of the constitutional immunity the two governors enjoy.

But the policemen started shooting teargas sporadically, physically assaulting everyone in sight, including journalists who were all struggling with the choking effect of teargas.

Some individuals, suspected to be supporters of the Makinde camp, were malhandled and sprayed with teargas at close quarters.

After some hesitation, Governors Makinde, Bala Mohammed, Turaki and a few members of their camp entered the National Executive Committee (NEC) hall, located on the ground floor of the three-storey building.

On the other hand, members of the Wike camp, had already occupied the three floors where the party’s offices, including that of the chairman are located.

As of the time of filing this report, Makinde, Bala, Turaki and Shekarau had made their way up the building where members of the Wike camp had taken possession.

