PDP Crisis: Standoff As Makinde, Bala, Defy Police Order To Leave Secretariat For Wike

There was a stand-off at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the Seyi Makinde camp has defied police orders to leave the secretariat building for the Wike camp.

A senior police officer, apparently the leader of the team deployed at the secretariat, had asked Governors Makinde and Bala Mohammed to leave the secretariat with members of their group.

But Governor Mohammed, who responded, told the officer to also order the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his group to also leave.

“You can’t tell us to leave and allow Wike and his group to remain here. We are ready to stay here till tomorrow if they are allowed to remain at the secretariat,” Bala retorted.

The Governors insisted that Wike and his group must be sent out of the secretariat, saying that the Minister cannot be working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and still claim to be in the PDP.

The two camps appeared not to yield ground, staying put at the secretariat, in what appeared a test of strength between the two camps.

The two PDP Governors have continued to insist that Wike and members of his group had been expelled from the PDP and that their expulsion order subsists.

As of the time of filing this report at 12:50pm, the police were shooting another round of teargas, barking out orders for the crown to leave the secretariat.

As you read this piece, another round of teargas was being shot in the air, spreading through a 100-metre ambience of the secretariat.

The crowd, including journalists, had to scamper for safety as the firing continued.

Interestingly, some policemen, who were also affected by the teargas, joined the crowd to scamper to safety, coughing and panting as they moved in different directions.

The stand-off continued as the two waring factions remained at the secretariat, while the police chased everyone away.