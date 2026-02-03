PDP Crisis: Vaughan Urges BoT To Act Before 2027

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A two-term National Ex-Officio of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Vaughan, has called on the party’s founding fathers and the Board of Trustees (BoT) to urgently intervene in the lingering leadership crisis threatening the party’s survival ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Vaughan, who was also a PDP governorship aspirant in Lagos State in 2023, made the call on Tuesday in Lagos.

He warned that unresolved internal disputes and factional struggles could further weaken the party and jeopardise its electoral chances.

“Political problems are better settled politically because politics may take a lifetime, but the life span of an event in political calculation can be very short,” he said.

“We don’t even have the time in PDP to ignore or do otherwise. The time we have now is for us to find a way around our current leadership problems,” Vaughan added.

He noted that the BoT has the authority and mechanisms to resolve internal conflicts, calling on its members to rise above personal interests and intervene decisively.

“The Board of Trustees has a strong hold. They should find a way to come together since they always have a mechanism of solving their internal problems.

“The BoT should rise above inducements and wade in with honesty. We cannot continue like this. The BoT should wake up from sleep,” he added.

According to Vaughan, individuals who worked against the party under the G-5 group in 2023 are now locked in internal battles, deepening the crisis.

He said the PDP’s inability to manage its internal disputes politically contributed significantly to its loss in the 2023 presidential election.

He also added that the continued rivalry between camps loyal to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has further polarised party members.