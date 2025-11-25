PDP Crisis: Wike Camp Sues INEC, Police, Seeks Ibadan Conference Nullification

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies from recognising the national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2501/2025, the plaintiffs — the PDP, Mohammed Abdulrahman (acting national chairman), and Samuel Anyanwu (national secretary) — are asking the court to declare the Ibadan convention and all decisions reached at the gathering, including the election of new national officers, “null, void and of no effect.”

The suit follows the expulsion of Wike, Anyanwu, former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose, and eight others during the Ibadan meeting.

The plaintiffs are also seeking an order restraining INEC, the Inspector-General of Police, the FCT Commissioner of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) from recognising Umar Damagum, Kabiru Turaki and other members listed as the sixth to 25th defendants as officials of the party.

In the originating summons, they argued that the convention was held in disregard of three existing judgments of the Federal High Court, including rulings delivered on October 31 in FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, interim orders of November 11 and judgment of November 14 in FHC/ABJ/CS/2299/2025, as well as the May 31, 2023 judgment in FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023.

The faction maintained that the judgments had nullified the 21-day notice for the convention and expressly barred the party from holding it.

Advertisement

In an affidavit he deposed, Anyanwu claimed that on November 18, the group behind the Ibadan convention attempted to “forcibly take over” the PDP national secretariat at Wadata Plaza and Legacy House in Abuja.

He alleged that instead of enforcing the subsisting court orders, security agencies sealed the buildings and denied him and Abdulrahman access to their offices.

Among other reliefs, they are asking the court to compel INEC and security agencies to enforce the earlier judgments and the defendants from giving effect to the Ibadan convention.

They are also asking the court to stop Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led executives of the PDP, who make up sixth to 25th defendants from parading themselves as national officers of the PDP.

They also prayed the court to direct the police and DSS to provide protection and grant access to Wadata Plaza and Legacy House as well as restrain INEC from accepting any change of address for the PDP aside from the two recognised offices in Abuja.

Advertisement

The matter has not yet been assigned to a judge and no date has been fixed for hearing.