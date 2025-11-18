PDP Crisis: Wike Storms Secretariat Amid Hail Of Police Teargas

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stormed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as police continued to release more teargas at the premises.

The Minister, who was allowed entry without any resistance from police personnel, made straight to the main building and went upstairs where leaders of the two factions had already assembled.

His entry was greeted with increased teargas at the building, sending everyone coughing and struggling for breath.

The crown at the secretariat building, including journalists, were forced to leave the premises as the choking effect of teargas became intense.

No fewer than 22 police trucks, including an Armoured Personnel Career (APC) are stationed outside the two gates leading to the secretariat.

The fierce-looking armed operatives were frisking persons attempting to come near the two entry points. Many of them were being turned back by the police.

All was quiet after Wike’s arrival. Some journalists who managed to defy the effect of teargas were being prevented from covering proceedings of the meeting of the two factions.

Details shortly…