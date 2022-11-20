PDP Crisis: Wike’s G5 Pulls 5 Former Governors, 3 Senators, Others To Lagos Meeting

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– Insists On Ayu’s Removal Before Reconciliation

The crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another turn on Sunday as the G5 governors who are aggrieved over the national chairmanship of Senator Iyorchia Ayu named their faction as ‘Integrity Group’ which will fight injustice within the party.

The aggrieved G5 governors christened their faction as Integrity Group on Sunday after a critical meeting over the crisis rocking the party at Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The G5 governors namely; Nyesom Wike, Governors Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) had arrived in Lagos including former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, former Cross River State Governor, Mr. Donald Duke, former Plateau State Governor, Mr Jonah Jang and former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George.

Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Bello Adoke; Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Taoferk Arapaja; Senator Nasif Suleiman, Mr Nnena Ukeje, Senator S. O. Onor and Senator Mao Ohabunwa were also in attendance.

The G5 governors have been at loggerhead with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubarkar since the conclusion of the party’s presidential primaries in May over their insistence that Ayu steps down for a member of the party from the southern part of the country.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of other governors, Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), said, “We are to hold a meeting of the Integrity Group within our party, the PDP. You’ve seen the G5 which is the five PDP governors. The G5 is all about the Integrity Group. You can see us, five serving governors, as the face of this struggle but the leaders and elders of the party that you see here are the people behind those faces.

“We are this morning in the Southwest to review the situation within our party, to review where we are and to also look at what is going to happen in the coming elections. At the end of our deliberations, you will be fully briefed on where we stand on those burning issues. On behalf of our leaders and elders in the South west, I want to welcome members of the Integrity Group.”

Meanwhile, after the meeting, a communique was issued which was read by former Plateau Governor Jonah Jang, who stated that the faction was not against any peace move.

He said: “After a careful review of developments, we have decided to stand on the decision we took at our Port-Harcourt meeting. We hereby again reiterate that the window of reconciliation in our great party remains open.”

The stand of the faction in Rivers State was that they will shun presidential campaigns of the party till the party is ready to grant their demand.