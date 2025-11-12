PDP Defies Restraining Court Judgments, Vows To Hold Convention As Scheduled

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to defy court judgements to hold its elective national convention as scheduled.

The exercise is scheduled to hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, November 15, through Sunday, November 16, 2025.

In a notice on Wednesday, signed by the party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the party urged members and the public to “disregard misleading claims being peddled to the contrary by some individuals who, it has been revealed, are recruited by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its failed attempt to stop the PDP national convention.”

Consequently, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) said the convention has not been postponed.

“We are aware of the plots by the APC to destabilise the opposition and impose a one-party state in the country; a design that will be lawfully resisted.

“The NCOC and the party will continue to work assiduously round the clock to ensure a successful national convention in Ibadan as scheduled.

“While thanking Nigerians for their overwhelming support for our party, the NCOC welcomes all delegates, party leaders, officials and all supporters of the PDP who have already started arriving Ibadan for the national convention,” PDP said.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that there are two separate court judgements restraining the leadership of the PDP from holding the convention.

The first was given on Friday, October 31, 2025 by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which explicitly ordered that the convention be halted until certain conditions are met by the PDP.

The second judgment was given by another judge, Peter Lifu of the same Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Apparently, the PDP might have resolved to go ahead with the convention, on the strength of an Ex Parte Order allowing the party to proceed with the exercise as scheduled.

The order was given by Justice Ladiran Akintola of the State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The festering leadership crisis in the PDP has split the party into two factions. One faction, backed by some of the party’s governors, is led by the National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

The other faction is backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The ensuing power tussle between the two factions has led to the Wike faction appointing Abdulrahman Mohammed as the faction’s national chairman.

The faction has similarly created its own Board of Trustees (BoT), with a former lawmaker, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa as chairman. A former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara is the incumbent BoT chairman, before the fracturing of the PDP.