PDP Demands Independent Enquiry In Kaduna Military Aircraft Crash

The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged security compromise for the incessant crashes of military jets in the country.

The party therefore demanded that the government must institute independent enquiry to unravel the level of compromise and what could be responsible for the frequent air crashes of military jets in the country.

The party was reacting to the crash of a Super Mushak trainer aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Airforce in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The crash killed two officers who were reportedly on a training mission.

A statement signed on Wednesday by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of a possible security compromise and complicity.

The party said, “It is instructive to note that our nation has experienced no fewer than 11 unexplained military air crashes since the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government took over power in 2015.

“The disturbing trend is the fact that after each crash, the APC government comes up with a public announcement to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mishap but typical of the administration, such investigation went cold,” the party said in the statement.

It noted that, “This pattern gives credence to the strong suspicion among Nigerians that there is complicity or sabotage in our national security architecture including the Airforce which is very critical to any meaningful fight against terrorism.”

The party referenced the killings of then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others, in May 2021 last year, saying the unfolding ugly chapter “demands for a system-wide independent judicial enquiry to conduct an investigation into the remote and immediate causes of these incessant crashes of our military aircrafts especially in the face of worsening terrorism attacks in the country.”

According to the PDP, “Our party is saddened with this trend of event and hereby condoles with the Nigerian Airforce, the families of the officers involved in the air crash and prays for the repose of the souls of the departed officers.

“The PDP salutes our courageous military officers and charges them not to be deterred by this very sad and unfortunate incident but to remain vigilant and focused in their constitutional duty of protecting our nation especially at this critical point in our national life,” the party stated.