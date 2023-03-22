PDP Dissolves Katsina Exco Over Ex-Gov Shema’s ‘Role’ In APC Guber Victory

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has been dissolved following allegations of anti-party activities and the defection of several party members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, announced the dissolution on Wednesday — days after the party lost the state’s governorship election to the APC.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s national leadership.

“The decision of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” said Ologunagba.

About two weeks before the March 18 governorship election, more than 10,000 supporters of Ibrahim Shema, a former governor of the state and member of the PDP, defected to the APC.

Among the defectors was Bashir Tanimu-Dutsinma, a former personal assistant to Shema, former local government chairman, and member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Northwest zonal caucus.

They were accused of betraying the party and working for APC’s victory in the gubernatorial election.

On March 19, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Dr Dikko Umar-Radda of the APC as the winner of the Katsina governorship election.

INEC’s returning officer for the state, Prof. Muazu Abubakar-Gusau, said Umar-Radda polled 859,892 votes to emerge governor-elect while PDP’s Yakubu Lado-Danmarke scored 486,620 votes.

After the declaration, Shema received Radda and his deputy, Faruq Lawal Jobe, during a thank-you visit to his residence in Katsina.