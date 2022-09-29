PDP Expels Babayemi After Losing To Adeleke At Supreme Court

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State has announced the expulsion of the aggrieved former governorship aspirant of the party in Osun State, Dotun Babayemi.

His expulsion was announced on Thursday by the party after the Supreme Court judgment affirmed that the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was the authentic PDP governorship candidate in the July 18 election.

The Osun State PDP caretaker chairman, Adekunle Akindele, in a statement on Thursday said Babayemi is no longer a member of the party.

The statement is entitled ” PDP praises judiciary says Babayemi stands expelled from PDP.”

The party also praised the judiciary for living up to its expectation as the house of justice.

The statement read, “As we are rejoicing, we must note very strongly that a mole among us who was an active agent of the APC had since lost his membership of PDP. No organ or affiliates of the party should accommodate him or his agenda again within this party.

“Any member of the party who continues to romance the expelled member risks being charged with anti-party activities and may face appropriate sanctions. We must get rid of fifth columnists by descending heavily on them. We must uproot them and cut down their branches.

” We once again congratulate loyal party members and the good people of Osun state that light they voted for has again prevailed. We should all be rest assured that similar victory await us at the Tribunal.”

Babayemi.and Adeleke had emerged governorship candidates of the PDP from the two different primary elections they held.

The party recognized Adeleke and Babayemi approached the court but lost from the lower court to the apex court.