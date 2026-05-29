PDP Factions Renew Hostilities Over Plans To Ratify Jonathan’s Candidacy

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A fresh controversy has engulfed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over plans to ratify former President Goodluck Jonathan as the party’s presidential candidate, with rival factions issuing conflicting statements over the legitimacy of the proposed event.

The Interim National Working Committee led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) insisted that the special convention to ratify Jonathan’s candidature would go ahead as scheduled on Saturday at the A-Class Event Centre in Wuse 2, Abuja.

In a statement signed by the faction’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the group accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, of allegedly threatening to shut down the event centre if it hosted the PDP gathering.

According to the statement, the venue had already been fully paid for and relevant security agencies duly notified of the event.

“We have been informed by the proprietors of A-Class Event Centre of the threat by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, to shut down their business premises if the Peoples Democratic Party is allowed to use their hall for our presidential candidate ratification ceremonies,” the statement read.

“We state here, and for the record, that we had furnished consideration in full to consummate the earlier offer and acceptance. Furthermore, we had duly notified all relevant security agencies about the event. We have directed our lawyers to write, reminding A-Class Event Centre of these facts.”

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The faction invited party leaders, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and other stakeholders to attend the May 30 ceremony.

However, a faction obliterated by the recent Supreme Court judgement has distanced itself from the planned convention.

The faction, under the leadership of Abdulrahman Mohammed, dismissed reports of Jonathan’s affirmation as false and unauthorised.

In a separate statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, the rival faction said no convention or process had been approved to affirm Jonathan as the PDP presidential candidate.

“The party wishes to categorically state that no such convention, meeting, or process has been scheduled, approved, or endorsed by the leadership or any recognised organ of the Peoples Democratic Party,” the statement said.

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“We therefore urge all party faithful, supporters, stakeholders and members of the general public to disregard such false information, as it is misleading, unauthorised and intended to create confusion within the polity.”

The faction maintained that the PDP had already concluded all its primary elections, including the presidential primaries, in line with INEC guidelines, the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution.

It also urged former President Jonathan to publicly dissociate himself from what it described as a “charade,” while calling on security agencies to investigate those behind the alleged misinformation.

Meanwhile, comments on X platform attributed to a media aide of the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, and posted on Friday, indicated that owners of event centres and hotels had been advised to deal only with leaderships of political parties recognised by INEC.

“Owners of Event Centres and Hotels in particular must ensure that they only deal with INEC recognised leadership of political parties in respect of the use of their facilities,” the statement read.

The latest development signals deepening divisions within the PDP ahead of the planned ratification event and raises fresh concerns over the party’s internal cohesion.