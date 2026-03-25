PDP Factions Trade Tactical Moves Amid Leadership Struggle

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deepened, with rival factions intensifying strategic manoeuvres to outwit each other in the battle for control of the party’s national leadership.

The two camps, one is aligned with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the other is loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

They have adopted a mix of legal actions and political tactics, even as they publicly profess commitment to reconciliation.

The Wike-backed faction currently holds sway over the party structure, following a series of court rulings that nullified the elective national convention organised by the Makinde group in November 2025.

Leveraging the judgments, Wike in December 2025, constituted interim members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT) to oversee the party’s affairs for an initial 60-day period.

In a bid to consolidate its grip, the faction has since dissolved several State Executive Committees (SECs) perceived to be loyal to the rival camp, replacing them with its own nominees.

Advertisement

The group is also pushing to legitimise its leadership structure at a national convention scheduled for March 29, where its nominee National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu are expected to be ratified.

However, the Makinde camp has moved to halt the process, filing a suit at a Federal High Court in Ibadan seeking to restrain the Wike faction from holding the convention.

As of Wednesday, the court had yet to grant the requested order, a development that has compelled the Makinde camp to continue engaging in ongoing reconciliation efforts.

The faction, which recognises Kabiru Turaki (SAN) as National Chairman, has held a series of high-level meetings in recent days, reportedly in anticipation of the court’s decision.

Addressing journalists after one of the meetings, Turaki expressed optimism about resolving the dispute, stressing the need to prioritise peace over prolonged conflict.

Advertisement

He noted that while both sides were prepared for legal battles, they were equally open to out-of-court settlements in the interest of party unity.

Turaki also confirmed that multiple cases filed by both factions remain pending at various levels of the judiciary, including the Court of Appeal.

He said the faction was willing to withdraw all pending suits once a mutually acceptable resolution was reached, emphasising that sacrifices would be made to preserve the party.

The senior lawyer further assured party supporters that the PDP remained resilient despite the internal crisis, expressing confidence that its longstanding structures would facilitate reconciliation.

He added that contentious issues, including participation in the proposed convention, would be resolved through dialogue, with final decisions to be taken by party stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Wike faction has also continued to advocate reconciliation, even as it acknowledges attempts by the rival camp to stop the March 29 convention through legal means.

Advertisement

Despite the ongoing brinkmanship, both camps insist that efforts to reunite the party remain on course.