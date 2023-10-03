PDP Floors Another Labour Party Candidate At The Tribunal In Abia

The Abia State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed the Election of Barr. Solomon Akpulonu as Member Representing Obingwa East State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly.

The tribunal dismissed the petition of Labour Party’s Peter Azubuike for lacking in merit and could not prove the allegation of non-compliance to the electoral act.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Hon. Solomon Akpulonu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner of the Obingwa East State constituencies in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly of Election.

Returning Officer for Obingwa East Constituency, said Akpulonu polled 7,772 to defeat his closest rival, Peter Azubuike of the Labour Party, who scored 1,636.

The tribunal held that the election that produced Akpulonu was held in compliance with the constitution and the electoral act as amended.