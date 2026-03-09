PDP Governors Urge Calm Ahead Of Court Ruling On Leadership Crisis

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have appealed to party members and supporters across the country to remain calm and law-abiding ahead of the Court of Appeal ruling on the party’s lingering leadership crisis.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the PDP Governors’ Forum, led by its Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, urged party faithful nationwide to maintain peace as the country awaits the judgment scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum, Director-General Emmanuel Agbo described the moment as critical for Nigeria’s democratic stability and emphasized the party’s respect for the judicial process.

“We stand at a defining moment for our democracy,” Agbo said in the statement. “The judiciary, as the custodian of justice, carries the weight of ensuring fairness, impartiality, and the preservation of national stability. Whatever the decision may be, the PDP reaffirms its respect for the judicial process and its commitment to peace.”

The Forum called on members of the party to demonstrate discipline and maturity before, during and after the judgment, stressing that reactions must reflect respect for the rule of law.

“The PDP has always been a cornerstone of Nigeria’s democratic journey,” Agbo stated. “Our party has governed, opposed, and contributed to the strengthening of institutions that protect the rights of citizens. We urge our members, supporters, and indeed all Nigerians to remain calm and disciplined in their reactions to the ruling.”

He further advised party leaders and supporters to show restraint while the party leadership reviews the outcome of the court decision.

“Our collective response must reflect maturity and a deep respect for the rule of law,” he said. “We call on all party members and leaders to show maximum restraint, calm and be law-abiding before, during and after the judgment as leadership will meet immediately to review the judgment and chart the necessary post-judgment line of action.”

The Forum also used the opportunity to reassure party members aspiring to contest elective positions in the 2027 Nigerian general elections that the party remains committed to providing a credible platform for their ambitions.

“Democracy thrives on diversity of voices, competition of ideas, and the ability of citizens to choose from credible alternatives,” Agbo said. “The PDP will continue to embody these values; we therefore call on all members with political aspirations to contest the 2027 general elections to have faith in the party’s ability to provide the party’s platform that will ensure their electoral victories.”

He added that despite the publication of the election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the party would safeguard the interests and ambitions of its members.

Looking ahead, the PDP Governors’ Forum reaffirmed the party’s determination to remain a viable alternative in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

“Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the PDP remains resolute in its mission to provide Nigerians with a strong, credible, and people-centered alternative,” Agbo said. “No ruling can erase the will of Nigerians for a fair and competitive political system. We are prepared to participate fully in the democratic process, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and respected.”

He expressed confidence in the judiciary’s role in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy.

“The judiciary has always remained the only impartial and people-oriented arm of government whose tireless defense of the constitution has ensured the stability of our democratic governance,” Agbo stated.