PDP Govs Donate N100 Million To Zamfara Market Fire Victims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Wednesday, donated N100 million to victims of the recent inferno that razed part of Tudun Wada Market in Gusau, Zamfara.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Chairman of the forum made the announcement when he led five other PDP governors to commiserate with government and people of Zamfara over the incident.

Tambuwal led the governors of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, Adamawa, Umar Fintiri, Oyo, Seyi Makinde, Rivers, Nyeson Wike and Darius Gayus of Taraba on the visit to the Government House Gusau.

He described the inferno as an act of God, saying the visit by the forum was arranged since the incident took place but that circumstances prevented them from making it then.

While announcing the donation of N100 million to the traders, Tambuwal cautioned politicians against using the fire incident to advance their political interests .

Responding, Gov. Bello Matawalle, thanked the PDP governors for the visit saying it was timely.

Part of the Tudun Wada market in Gusau, was on Sunday, March 21, gutted by fire with over 60 shops destroyed.