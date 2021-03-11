PDP Govs Shun Commissioning Of NDDC Building In Port Harcourt

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, a member of the All Progressive Congress, was the only governor from the Southeast and South-South that attended the commissioning of the new headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

No Peoples Democratic Party governor attended the event.

Speaking during the virtual commissioning from the State House Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration is poised to develop the Niger Delta region.

He said the building will encourage greater service delivery and efficiency in order to improve the operations of the commission.

“In 2015, as part of our Administration’s cardinal objectives to kill corruption, some critical reforms were embarked upon, part of which was a holistic reform of the NDDC for greater service delivery for the people of the region.

“To achieve this, I reassigned the supervision of the NDDC to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs for administrative efficiency. Second, was the appointment of Forensic Auditors to review the operations of the Commission from inception to 2019 and to ensure that the appropriations made to the NDDC are commensurate with what is on the ground, ” the president said.

While commending the minister for ensuring the historic completion of the building, Buhari urged the management to commit the amounts budgeted for rent to more rewarding benefits.

“I, therefore, use this opportunity to commend the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for providing the required leadership that saw to the completion of this edifice.

“Today, we are handing over to the people of Niger Delta, a befitting Head Office Complex for present and future use. Consequently, huge yearly rentals would now be saved and deployed to other areas of needs in the region.”he said.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs noted that the completion of the NDDC building had signalled the president’s commitment to the development of the oil-producing region.

He further urged President Buhari to ignore the absentee governors.

He called on the President to ask the governors what they have done with the 13 percent derivation they have been receiving.

THE WHISTLER, gathered the new complex will save the commission the N300million it pays as rent for the old complex along the Aba Road.

The newly completed office complex cost the commission N16bn to construct.