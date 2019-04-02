PDP Hails Court Verdict On Rivers Election, Says Wike Clear Winner

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hailed the jugdement of the Federal High Court, for saving the country’s democratic process by throwing out the suit that seeks to scuttle the collation of results of the March 9, 2019 Rivers State Governorship election.

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, had earlier today dismissed the suit seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from collating results of the governorship election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a Judgment held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Advertisement

Justice Ekwo had on March 20th refused to grant an exparte motion filed by the candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC Biokpomabo Awara seeking to stop the collation, announcement, and conclusion of the election without hearing INEC.

In a statement dated April 2, 2019 and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the ruling as well as the on-going collation as the triumph of the will of the people of Rivers State, who freely gave their mandate to the PDP and its candidate, Governor Nyesom Wike.

The statement reads in part: “The party notes that the sweeping victory being recorded by Govenor Wike, even in areas hitherto considered as opposition fortresses, clearly exposes the reason behind APC’s desperation to scuttle the collation process.

“Moreover, the court ruling rekindles the hope by Nigerians on the capacity of the judiciary to uphold the will of the people, particularly, in the overall quest by Nigerians to reclaim the Presidential mandate, which they freely gave to the PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the February 23, 2019 Presidential polls.

“The PDP notes that it has a water-tight case against the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Election Petition tribunal, for which majority of Nigerians, across the board, are in high spirit that the stolen mandate would be recovered at the Tribunal.

Advertisement

“The PDP therefore charges INEC to ensure that nothing encumbers the conclusion of the collation process and announcement of Governor Wike as the rightful winner of the Rivers governorship election.

“The party also directs its members and supporters in Rivers state to continue to be at alert to forestall any attempt by anti-democratic forces, working for the APC, to disrupt the exercise,” the statement added.