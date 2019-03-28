PDP In Early Lead As Adamawa Supplementary Election Winds Down

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s governorship candidate, Ahmed Umar Fintiri is in a comfortable lead over the current Governor Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the ongoing Adamawa State supplementary governorship election.

According to Sahara Reporters, the results seen so far shows the PDP’s candidate is in a good lead.

The re-run poll in the state was earlier scheduled for March 23, but failed due to court order. However, after another court order cleared INEC to proceed with the exercise, Thursday (today) March 28, was fixed to end the election which started on March 9.

Before the March 9 election was declared inconclusive, Fintiri had polled 367,471 votes while Bindow had 334,995, meaning he was leading by a margin of 32,476 votes — quite healthy considering that ballots cancelled for various infractions amounted to just 40,988.

It also meant Fintiri needs to lose by a margin of roughly less than 8,000 votes to emerge winner of the election.

Thursday’s rerun is holding in 44 polling units in 28 registration areas of the state. After results from 13 of the 44 polling units, Fintiri has further extended his lead by close to a thousand votes, polling 1,519 against Bindow’s 669.

The LGAs where the supplementary governorship election held were Fufore, Ganye, Girei, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Shelleng, Song, Toungo, and Yola South,” the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Kasim Gaidam had announced.

As of the time of filing in this report, voting had ended in all polling units and unofficial collation of results already ongoing.

Adamawa is the home state of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 23 presidential election