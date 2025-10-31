PDP Insists Convention Will Hold, Says No Court Order Stopped It

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP) has said no court stopped its planned November 15 and 16 elective National Convention slated for Ibadan, Oyo State.

To this end, the party said it will press ahead with preparation and hold its convention.

Recall a Federal High Court in Abuja a few days ago had ordered the party not to go ahead with the convention for allegedly breaching its rule.

Justice James Omotosho, who presided over the matter, barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving, publishing, or recognising any outcome from the proposed convention until the PDP meets all statutory requirements.

However, the PDP in a statement issued on Friday night by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, vowed that preparations for the event would go on.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is appalled by the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja, presided over by Honorable Justice Kolawole Omotosho today, describing it as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process,” the statement read.

The party stated that the judgment of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

“Our Party notes the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs.

“The PDP therefore charges its members, Chapter and Organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the holding of the National Convention of our Party,” the statement read.

Ologunagba added that as a party committed to the rule of law, the party “has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgment in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend and promote multi-party democracy in our country”.