PDP Knocks Okorocha Over Last-Minute Appointments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter has lashed out at the state governor, Rochas Okorocha over his latest appointments in the twilight of his administration.

The party described the action of the governor as plots to frustrate the state’s governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha.

In a statement by the state Secretary of the party, Ray Emeana, the PDP also accused Okorocha of hurriedly appointing his cronies into the state Judicial Service Commission.

This, the party said, was designed by Okorocha to make sure that Ihedioha did not start on a good footing on May 29, adding that the outgoing governor has also embarked on last-minute secret appointments.

The statement partly read: “The hurried, belated and strange appointments by the outgoing administration of Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha designed to frustrate the incoming government of the governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has been brought to the notice of the Imo State Chapter of the PDP.

“This latest attempt by the outgoing governor who has inflicted untold hardship on Imo people to appoint his cronies as members of the Imo State Judicial Service Commission, barely two months left in its administration, is one case too many.

“The Imo State PDP hereby condemns this move as it is a political tool, calculated to impugn on the independence and sanctity of the judicial arm of government in Imo State.”

Okorocha was alleged to have carried out some purported establishments and upgrading of certain institutions in Imo State, namely: College of Education Ihitte-Uboma, Imo State Polytechnic Ehime Mbano, Imo State University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise, Imo State University, Faculty of Engineering Onuimo, Imo State Polytechnic Orlu Campus (TESAC), Imo State College of Education Ohaji/Egbema and the purported appointments of heads of these non-existing institutions at the twilight of his administration and wish to ask Imo people to disregard such pronouncements that has no basis in law and may have been done without due processes.

But in a swift response to the allegations, Okorocha denied and debunked such news, however, dished out warning to the incoming PDP government.

He advised the public to disregard the falsehood being perpetrated by his detractors.

Okorocha is still locked in a battle to get his certificate of Return from Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, following a controversial Senatorial election.

Only yesterday, April 1, Okorocha was in the Presidential Villa to request the president to visit the state to inaugurate his many projects.

The governor said that he had completed the new cargo airport terminal, warehouses and cargo shelves that needed to be commissioned.

He said he also completed a new police headquarters and a new prison headquarters in the state.