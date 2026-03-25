PDP Launches Fresh Reconciliation Effort

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The Peoples Democratic Party has commenced a fresh reconciliation process aimed at uniting aggrieved factions within the party.

The Tanimu Turaki (SAN)-led National Working Committee, backed by PDP governors, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

He explained that the move followed an advisory by the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, urging parties in the dispute to explore reconciliation.

“In obedience to the advisory of the Court of Appeal… the Board of Trustees… constituted a high-powered committee to interface with our estranged party members, with a view to resolving outstanding issues and repositioning the party for the elections,” he said.

“In furtherance of this, the National Working Committee immediately issued a notice postponing the National Executive Committee and National Caucus meetings…

“We also de-escalated combative communication on all fronts. From last night and this morning, the reconciliation is yielding some results,” he said.

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However, he noted a lack of reciprocity from the opposing faction, stating that they weaponized hurtful rhetoric and issued derogatory statements.

But he confirmed that both sides were making progress toward a resolution. According to him, contentious elements hindering peace has been identified and flushed out in the discussions between the two sides.

“I can unequivocally confirm that, as of today, leaders on both sides have broken the ice and are exploring various pathways towards a lasting resolution,” he said, urging supporters to “de-escalate high-tempered communications and actions.”

“To all aspirants, we assure you that our party will field candidates for all elective offices. We have confidence that we can still work together and that this reconciliation will work. If you have a pathway to winning the peace without necessarily going to war, why not take peace and forego the war?,” he said.

On the legal disputes, he said court cases would be withdrawn once an agreement is reached.

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“As soon as we reach agreeable terms, we will willingly withdraw all cases to give peace a chance. All cases will give way for peace,” he said.

“We are willing to bend as far as our necks and backs allow. PDP will not die. Everything possible will be done to make this reconciliation work,” he added.

The reconciliation follows nearly a year of internal crisis that split the PDP into two factions.

The governors’ camp, backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, held a convention on November 16 in Ibadan, where Turaki and others were elected into the National Working Committee.

In response, the Nyesom Wike-led faction set up a 13-member National Caretaker Working Committee in December, appointing Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as Acting National Secretary.

On March 9, the Court of Appeal upheld a Federal High Court ruling nullifying the Ibadan convention and the election of Turaki and other officials for violating the Electoral Act, the Nigerian Constitution, and the PDP Constitution.

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However, another Court of Appeal panel in Ibadan directed parties to explore an amicable settlement.

Although both factions have recently shown signs of reconciliation, lingering disagreements over the convention and new positions by stakeholders indicate that the peace process remains ongoing.