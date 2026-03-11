PDP Lawmaker Defects To Labour Party In Abia

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker in the Abia State House of Assembly and member representing Ohafia North constituency, Chief Mandela Obasi, has defected to the ruling Labour Party in the State.

The lawmaker confirmed his defection to journalists on Wednesday after a close door meeting with Governor Alex Otti in his residence at Nvosi, Isialangwa South LGA, and his Deputy Governor Ikechukwu Emetu.

The three-term member of the Assembly explained that his decision to join the Labour Party was hinged on what he described as the visible works of Governor Otti across Abia State, adding that crisis in the PDP drove him away.

“I am leaving PDP, and the reason why I’m leaving PDP is because we don’t have a leader any longer.

“I officially came here to identify myself with the Governor of Abia State because I want to properly join him in the Labour Party due to the works he is doing in Abia State.

“Some of us in PDP, their legs are in ADC; some in APC, so what am I doing there? If you check in the Abia State House of Assembly, I’m one of the last men standing there in PDP,” Obasi said.

He announced that a later date would be set for the defection of his large group of supporters into the LP.