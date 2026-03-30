PDP Leaders Vow To Keep Party On Ballot In 2027

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… We ‘ll Reclaim Mandates From PDP Govs Who Defected – Wike

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders aligned with the faction of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have vowed to keep the party on the ballot in the 2027 general elections.

The party leaders gave the assurances at the ongoing PDP national convention in Abuja.

The assurances are coming just as Wike declared that the PDP will reclaim the party’s mandate from all the PDP governors who defected to other parties.

Ten of the PDP governors defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while one defected to the Accord Party.

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He described the defectors’ actions as “ugly spectre of the infidelity of opportunistic elites that were gyrating from one party to another in the pursuit of selfish purposes.”

Among the leaders who expressed optimism about the PDP’s chances in the 2027 elections were former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido; and Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro.

The party leaders, who took their turns to address delegates at the convention, variously blamed the rival PDP faction for the leadership crisis rocking the party.

They accused the faction aligned with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde of lawlessness, saying that it went ahead to convene a convention against two separate restraining orders of the court.

Moro specifically blamed the PDP Governors Forum for the party’s woes, saying that it was the governors that thwarted reconciliation processes initiated by party leadership at the time.

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Wike, while addressing the delegates, said, “We overcame a tragic crisis of leadership, so huge that it threatened to destroy our beautiful party.

“Together, we fought against proponents of ethnic and geographic divisions; we trounced the naysayers who abandoned the core values upon which the party was built.

“In the process, we arrested the party from the vice grip of those who abhor internal democracy and shun adherence to the rule of law.

“More importantly, we fought and returned the party to its rightful owners, the people; an accomplishment which speaks to the fundamental principle upon which the party was erected.