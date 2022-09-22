PDP Leads Nigeria Governors’ Forum As Tambuwal Takes Over Chairmanship From Fayemi

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Despite having fewer number of Governors than the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has emerged as the leader of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF.

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has been the Chairman of the NGF, which is usually headed by the party with majority governors in the country since its creation.

Tambuwal who also heads the PDP Governors’ Forum is the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, PDPPCC.

APC has 22 Governors, PDP has 13 governors while the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has one in Anambra State.

Fayemi would be handing over to another APC member, Biodun Oyebanji, as governor on October 16.

Before the next election to produce the next Chairman of the Forum next May, the PDP would see its number increase to 14 after winning the Osun Governorship election, with the handing over fixed for Number 2022.

A statement by the Director, Media and Public Affairs of NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo on Thursday praised Tambuwal’s role since serving as Vice Chairman of the Forum, describing him as serving “meritoriously and harmoniously.”

The statement added that, “John Kayode Fayemi who was only a few weeks ago elected as the President of the Forum of Regional and State Governments in Saidia in the state of Casablanca in Morocco attended the NEC virtually from New York City, where he is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

“The Sokoto State Governor will be holding the fort until May next year when a proper election is conducted among the governors.

“Before making the announcement, the Ekiti State Governor acknowledged the result-driven output of the Nigeria Economic Council, NEC, and thanked his colleagues and other members of the council for their support, explaining that yes, we may be occasionally troublesome, coming from the Forum of Governors, and we do test your patience but you have never really expressed any frustration with all our truculent questions and the insistence that the federation must be a true federation.”

NEC is usually headed by Nigeria’s Vice President.

The statement pointed out that, “The new President of the FORAF also did not forget to thank the Secretariat of the NEC and through the NEC thanked the President and Commander in Chief of the Country for taking the resolutions of the NEC seriously by implementing them.”

Speaking of the outgoing chairman, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who heads NEC, praised Fayemi for his role.

The statement quoted Osinbajo as saying the NGF chairman had taken the wind out of their sail, because he was “meant to, on behalf of the NEC commend the Ekiti Governor and NGF Chairman’s informed and patriotic services to the council in the last four years and that was enhanced by your chairmanship of the NGF, admitting that the NGF has ensured that we move to a true federation, not just in words but in deeds as well.

“Osinbajo prayed that Fayemi’s services both nationally and globally to development, and to all of the good which the nation deserves and the global community deserves will continue.

“Fayemi formally hands over the Chairmanship of the NGF to Rt Hon Amuinu Waziri Tambuwal on the October 16th.”