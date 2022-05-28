PDP May Postpone Convention As Ayu Calls Emergency NWC Meeting

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for an emergency meeting to consider possible postponement of the party’s Presidential Primary as the ruling All Progressive Congress had done.

This would be the second meeting within 8 hours as the first meeting preceding Saturday’s event finished 3am without resolution.

It was gathered that the first meeting touched on the need to postpone the election and resolved to allow the NWC engage in further consultation with governors.

Ayu was said to have intimated the governors who gave a go-ahead for the NWC meeting, hence the emergency call.

The meeting which is holding behind closed doors in Abuja has cast uncertainty on the conduct of the presidential primary election as all preparations has stopped at the Moshood Abiola Stadium venue of the convention.

THE WHISTLER reports that the venue of the event is empty as delegates and officials are yet to start arrive.

Attempts to speak with the spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, proved abortive as he did not pick his calls but a member of the welfare committee said the feeling within the PDP is to ensure the party does not concede too much space to the ruling APC.

He explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, provided a window that must also be followed beneficially by the PDP.

The APC had early Saturday morning postponed it’s presidential primary election by six days.

Details later…