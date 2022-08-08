PDP Members Defect As APC Warns Oyo People Against Re-Electing Makinde

87 SHARES Share Tweet

A former caretaker chairman of Atiba local government, Mr Ibrahim Akinkunmi, has led hundreds of members of the Peoples Democratic Party, to the All Progressives, APC.

Akinkunmi who was the PDP House Assembly Candidate in 2019 general elections attended the meeting of the APC on Sunday in Oyo town.

He was welcomed by Prince Akeem Adeyemi, former Speaker of Oto State House of Assembly, Asimiyu Alarape, Ademola Adelowo (Atiba APC Chairman) Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite (Secretary APC Oyo State), other Party Leaders, excos and members.

The party said with the defection, the chances of the APC to win the 2023 governorship poll in the state had been boosted.

Meanwhile, the state Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite, has said security situation in the state would become worse if Makinde is re-elected.

The party said security situation in the state has deteriorated since Makinde took over in 2019, saying he had allowed hoodlums to erode the gains recorded by the administration of late Abiola Ajimobi.

The opposition party said the Chairman of the Park Management System, Alhaju Mukaila Lamidi, who was appointed by the governor recently threatened the life of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, in a viral video, but the governor pretended as if he did not see the video.

The statement read in part, “Governor Seyi Makinde does not deserve second term in office. During this outgoing first term of his, he has made our dear state to retrogress in terms of thuggery and hooliganism, which the immediate past governor, the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, tamed effectively for eight years.

“Apart from the threat to the life of the Distinguished Senator Folarin, the same Mukaila Auxiliary and scores of his thugs have clamped down on the billboards and posters of the opposition parties, especially , the leading opposition party in the state.

“Auxiliary has been leading heavily armed thugs to destroy APC billboards and posters in different parts of Ibadan and the state.

“The billboard destruction by Auxiliary and his thugs, engaged by the PDP government in Oyo State is tagged: ‘Operation Destroy APC Billboard and Posters’. They have also started destruction of shops at Dugbe Alawo and Ogunpa, being operated by people they believed are not favourably disposed to second-term bid of Governor Makinde.

“It is an attempt to silence opposition and turn Oyo to a one-party state. The PDP-led administration is very intolerant of opposition in the state because they know that they have failed woefully and they don’t have any good thing to offer the good people of the state.

“But we have a mandate to rescue the state from the hands of these clueless, distracted, promise breaking rookies in governance, and promoters of thuggery fellows. We shall not be deterred by their antics. We shall ensure the liberation of the good people of this state from the claws of these political hawks that have been reported to be in government to steal, kill and destroy.”