PDP On Reform Path As Mohammed, Fubara Emerge Leaders Of Governors’ Forum

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his Rivers State counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday attended the retreat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Bauchi State to signal a new beginning for the opposition party.

Fubara emerged the Vice Chairman of the forum while the host governor, Bala Mohammed, emerged as the Chairman.

Both emerged on Saturday during the retreat in the state.

Mohammed replaced his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, who served out his term on May 29, and emerged a Senator-elect on February 25.

The governors were joined by the National Working Committee members, and some stakeholders for the retreat which was organised for elected officials.

It’s a sharp turn of events following months of membership of the G-5 governors, who stoutly opposed the candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, during the 2023 presidential election.

Makinde, did not only join the group regarded as a renegade by the leadership of the PDP but worked very hard to ensure the defeat of the party in the state.

It was gathered that the governor had entered into an agreement with the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to ensure the APC won the presidential election in the state while supporting Makinde for his bid to return for a second term.

THE WHISTLER reported that Makinde was drafted to visit President Tinubu at the presidential villa during the week by Wike.

In the party was also former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, with rumours swelling that their defection was imminent.

Recall the PDP entered into a serious leadership crisis in the lead up to the presidential election when Wike led the G-5 governors against the choice of the party following his defeat in the primary and failure to be selected to be Atiku’s running mate.

While Makinde repeatedly re-echoed the demand of the group during the presidential campaign, Fubara operated under the shadow of Wike, and made no categorical statement.

Rather, for fear that his candidature was under threat as reports emerged that he would be suspended or expelled from the party, he rushed to the Federal High Court to obtain an ex parte order to stop the party from exercising its power.

His emergence as PDPGF’s vice chairman may just be the needed antidote to the plague that has eaten the party during the general elections especially as Mohammed pledged that their leadership would ensure the party would attain greater heights.

Their emergence was announced by Umaru Fintiri, the Adamawa State Governor.

Mohammed said only collaboration and collective role of members can make the PDP great again.

Other governors who attended the retreat are Bayelsa – Duoye Diri; Bauchi – Bala Mohammed; Delta – Sheriff Oborevwori; Osun – Ademola Adeleke; Oyo – Seyi Makinde; Rivers – Siminalayi Fubara; Plateau – Caleb Mutfwang; Taraba – Agbu Kefas; Zamafara – Dauda Dare and Edo – Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shuaibu.

Dignitaries at the retreat were Atiku; the National Working Committee of the party led by the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara; former PDP National Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi; former Board of Trustees Chairman, Walid Jibril; former Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; former Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal; Kogi State Governorship Candidate, Dino Melaye.

There were also serving senators and House of Representatives and Senators and House of Representatives-elect; the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria who’s also the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman; among others, in attendance.