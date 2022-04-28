PDP Presidential Aspirant Asks Court To Stop Party’s Primary

Dr. Ndukwe Cosmas Chukwudi, one of the Presidential Aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the party’s forthcoming presidential primaries holding on May 28.

The ex parte motion was filed by his counsel, Paul Erokoro, on Thursday.

He urged the court to restrain the party for its failure to zone the presidential ticket to the South East, The Cable reports.

But the counsel to the PDP, Kalu Agu Kalu, raised objection to the motion.

Justice Donatus Okorowo, however fixed May 5 for parties to show cause why their submissions should be granted.