PDP Presidential Aspirant Asks Court To Stop Party’s Primary

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
court
Court Gavel

Dr. Ndukwe Cosmas Chukwudi, one of the Presidential Aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the party’s forthcoming presidential primaries holding on May 28.

The ex parte motion was filed by his counsel, Paul Erokoro, on Thursday.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

I Will Rescue Nigeria, Restore Lost Glory If Elected President -Says Akwa Ibom Gov

He urged the court to restrain the party for its failure to zone the presidential ticket to the South East, The Cable reports.

But the counsel to the PDP, Kalu Agu Kalu, raised objection to the motion.

Justice Donatus Okorowo, however fixed May 5 for parties to show cause why their submissions should be granted.

You might also like

I Will Rescue Nigeria, Restore Lost Glory If Elected President -Says Akwa Ibom Gov

If Buhari Was Not President, Insecurity Would Be Worse – Ayade

2023 Presidency: Blame PDP For Igbo Woes, Enugu Residents Say

Despite Court Ruling Against Defection, Another Senator Dumps PDP For APC

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.