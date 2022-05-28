PDP Presidential Convention: I’m On My Knees Praying For Wike To Win – Ikpeazu

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he’s praying for the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, to win the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party holding in Abuja today, Saturday.

The Abia governor said he had a soft spot for the combative governor of Rivers State who is one of the top contenders for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

The PDP is holding its Special National Convention cum Presidential primary at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

The winner will fly the party’s ticket in next year’s presidential election.

Speaking with Arise News at the Venue, Ikpeazu said he’s fervently praying for Wike to emerge triumphant.

Wike is going head to head with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Senate President, Pius Ayim Pius, Governor of Cross River, Emmanuel Udom, and orther aspirrants.

When asked where his support lies, he said, “I have a soft spot for governor Wike. My prayers are with him.

“You see, we need someone that can protect the rich and the poor. Someone that can protect the people. We need someone that can turn around Nigeria’s economy.”

The convention is well underway although voting has not commenced.