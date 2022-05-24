PDP Primaries: Court Dismisses Ekweremadu’s Bid To Void Enugu State Ad-Hoc Delegate List

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Tuesday, dismissed Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s bid to nullify the three-man ad-hoc delegate list submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party, Enugu State, after its party primaries held April 30, 2022.

The suit was instituted by Ekweremadu’s loyalists making a case that the congress conducted by the state arm of the party did not follow the normal process.

Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the Senate, and his faction of the PDP in the state, had conducted their own parallel congress, which they want the court to declare as authentic.

Although the details of the judgement are not yet out, the Ekweremadu camp has reacted to the judgement.

In a release by Hon Charles Ogbo Asogwa, director general, Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu, the group said it would appeal the ruling.

It read in part, “The Ikeoha Campaign Organisation received with shock the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, dismissing the suit seeking to uphold the list of three-man ad-hoc that truly emanated in compliance to the PDP Constitution and Guidelines for the Election of Three-Man Delegates and National Delegates in the 30th April 2022 Ward Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

“However, we appeal to our supporters to remain calm, as this is just the court of first instance. Our lawyers have been directed to immediately file a Notice of Appeal against the judgment and we will surely pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.

“We trust God and believe that victory will be ours eventually, for no matter how fast falsehood and injustice appear to travel, truth and justice will ultimately overtake both in the fullness of time.”