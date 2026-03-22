PDP Reconciliation Efforts Falter Amid Deepening Mutual Distrust

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Efforts to reconcile the two warring factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appear to have stalled, as fresh allegations of sabotage deepen mistrust between the camps.

The impasse followed a claim on Sunday by the faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that the rival group had approached the courts to stop its planned national convention.

A court had earlier nullified the November 2025 national convention held in Ibadan by the faction loyal to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, further complicating the leadership crisis.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, the spokesman of the Wike-backed bloc, Jungudo Mohammed, accused the Makinde faction of rebuffing repeated overtures for dialogue.

Instead, he alleged the group was seeking a fresh court injunction in Ibadan to halt the convention scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2026.

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“It is deeply concerning that certain individuals have continued to take steps aimed at undermining the stability and progress of our party,” Mohammed said.

“We are aware of moves by the group led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, to approach courts in Ibadan to stop the forthcoming national convention.

“This is particularly unfortunate, given that the leadership of the party had, in good faith, extended invitations for reconciliation, which were ignored.”

However, the Makinde-aligned faction, chaired by Turaki, has insisted it is not opposed to reconciliation—provided such efforts do not jeopardise its interests or compromise the party’s independence.

Speaking at a recent media briefing, the faction’s spokesman, Ini Ememobong, accused the Wike camp of plotting a reconciliation process that would render the PDP subservient to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

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“We are not against reconciliation,” Ememobong said. “But we will not enter into any process that turns the PDP into an appendage of the APC.

“We remain open to genuine efforts that preserve the PDP’s role as a true opposition party.”

Several prominent PDP leaders have recently intensified calls for peace between the factions to ensure the party fields candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Among them are former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido; and former presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

Despite these appeals, the latest developments suggest that the gulf between the factions may be widening, casting fresh uncertainty over the future of the country’s main opposition party.