PDP Still Platform Nigerians Can Trust – Turner

The South-South Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, George Turner, has said that despite the lingering internal crisis within the party, the PDP remains a credible platform Nigerians can trust.

Turner stated this on Monday during an interview on Arise Television while reacting to the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which dismissed an appeal filed by a faction within the party.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Appeal Court on Monday dismissed the appeal brought before it by the Taminu Turaki-led faction of the party.

The court also upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which on October 31, 2025 restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from recognising the outcome of the 2025 National Convention of the PDP held in Ibadan, Oyo State last November.

Speaking on the judgment, Turner who is a member of the Wike-backed faction, said the appeal court effectively upheld the earlier rulings of the lower courts, insisting that the appeal brought before the court had failed completely.

“Their prayer before the Court of Appeal is that the appeal should succeed and the Court of Appeal should upturn or set aside the two judgments of the Federal High Court. Was that what happened today? The answer is no.

“Rather, the appeals failed completely, and the Court of Appeal effectively upheld the judgment of both the Honourable Justice James Omotosho and Justice Peter Lifu. Simpliciter. That’s what happened today.

“And that means, in effect, that there was never a convention of the Peoples Democratic Party ever held anywhere on the 15th and 16th of November or any other date. That is the law,” he said.

Turner further clarified that the issues before the court did not relate to whether the PDP was aligning with any other political party particularly the All Progressives Congress , noting that such arguments were merely political.

“In fact, We never had any issue before the Court of Appeal as to whether PDP is to be annexed for the court to determine whether some people are programmed for PDP to be annexed to a party or support anybody. These were not the issues before the court,” he added.

On the internal disagreements within the party, Turner dismissed claims that the crisis was primarily about the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, supporting President Bola Tinubu while still being a member of the PDP.

Dickson Iroegbu, a member of the PDP particularly the Turaki-led faction who appeared on the same interview, had noted that the PDP cannot be an Extension of the APC because it would only confirm “what they are doing”, which is supporting the FCT minister while he is still in the PDP.

“As members of the party, you cannot compel us to support a government that has failed the Nigerian people.

“Clearly, that’s what the issue is. People should not shift from it. The PDP cannot become an appendage of the APC,” he said.

“It’s not a problem if you want to support whoever you want to support, but you can’t be here and there. That’s what the issue is. So that because we have a system that has allowed this kind of shenanigan to, you know, thrive within the political arena, it’s sad,” he added.

But According to Turner, Wike’s political decision was personal and should not be interpreted as the official position of the party.

“In 2023, you recall that Minister Nyesom Wike as governor was leader of a G5 group of governors. Within that G5, not all of them went with Nyesom Wike to support President Tinubu.

“Governor Ortom is on record, he supported Peter Obi. So that Minister Nyesom Wike says, ‘I will support Mr President,’ it is not the position of the PDP.

“We must all be on the table to discuss. And when we agree, we agree as a party,” he said.

Turner also maintained that the major issue affecting the PDP had been the inability to conduct congresses in some states, noting that the situation has now been resolved following the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

“What were the issues? Congresses in about 14 states were not done. The Court of Appeal found today that delegates were to be disenfranchised.

“Congresses are now going on, with INEC fully participating. We are headed for state congresses by this Saturday, the 14th. We will have the zonal congresses in the South-East and South-West, and then national convention by the 29th and 30th. The party is on course,” he said.

Turner added that the PDP remains strong at the grassroots despite disagreements among political elites within the party.

“At the grassroots, the PDP is strong. What is the challenge is at the elite level where they tussle over who is going to support the Tinubu end or not.

“But this party is on course and will remain a platform that Nigerians can trust,” he said.

However, Iroegbu on his end admitted that although the court judgment did not favour his side, the matter would likely proceed to the Supreme Court.

“The judgment today, like I said, didn’t go in our favour, yes. But the point is that we are going to the Supreme Court to now test some of those angles that have been raised.

When asked if the PDP would still have enough time to bounce back before the 2027 general elections despite the crisis, Iroegbu said, “It’s not about luxury of time anymore. It’s about doing the right thing.”