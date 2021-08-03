PDP Suffers Fresh Blow As Seven NWC Members Resign

…Saraki Leads Reconciliation Committee To Ibadan

There are indications that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be far from over as seven members of the National Working Committee of the main opposition party have reportedly resigned.

The NWC members are the Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy Legal Adviser, Deputy National Auditor, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Deputy Women Leader, Deputy Organising Secretary and one other official.

Their resignation came amidst ongoing efforts to resolve the heaps of challenges facing the party.

The executives said they were no longer comfortable working in the Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC, but pledged their loyalty to the party, reports The Nation.

Meanwhile, the development came on the same day when the Chairman of PDP National Reconciliation Committee, Senator Bukola Saraki, led members of the committee to Oyo State to meet with Governor Seyi Makinde.

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim and ex-Governor of Cross Rivers, Liyel Imoke were among members of the committee who held a closed-door meeting with the governor on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The party leaders did not disclose the agenda of the meeting, but it may not be unconnected to the leadership crisis rocking the party in the state.

A faction of the party opposed to Governor Makinde had last month opened a parallel party office in Ibadan.

Meanwhile, a wave of defections that recently hit the PDP saw the movement of governors David Umah of Ebonyi, Ben Ayade of Cross River and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, to the ruling the party.