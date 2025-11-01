PDP Suspends National Secretary Anyanwu, Three Other Party Chiefs

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, suspended four members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for a period of one month.

The suspended national officers are the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; National Legal Adviser,

Kamaldeen Ajibade , SAN; and Deputy National Legal Adviser,

Okechukwu Osuoha.

The suspended officers will be made to face the party’s Disciplinary Committee for investigation over alleged anti-party activities.

According to the PDP, the officers were suspended pursuant to the provision of Section 58 and 59 of its constitution (as amended in 2017).

The party said the decision was arrived at after an emergency meeting of the NWC, held on Saturday at the party’s national secretariat.

The party said in a statement, “The officers were suspended for a period of one month and referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action. During the period of the suspension, the affected officers cease to function in their respective capacities.

“In the case of the National Secretary, Pursuant to Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo shall act as the National Secretary.

“In the case of the National Legal Adviser and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, the National Director of Legal Services was directed to oversees the activities of the Department.”

All the suspended officers are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike who has been in a war of attrition with the party leadership since 2023.